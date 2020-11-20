Young, female whisky ambassador on changing perceptions about the spirit

Minenhle Radebe, 24, is changing the game. As the first female brand ambassador for Ballantine’s whisky in SA, Radebe is challenging perceptions about the spirit, which has largely been seen as male-oriented. The trailblazer shares her thoughts with us on the perks of her job as well as what it means to be part of a changing narrative.

What would you say is Mzansi’s general perception about whisky?

I think a lot of South Africans think of whisky as an old man’s drink. Growing up, we would see uncles and fathers drinking a brown spirit, presumably whisky, so I believe the association grew from there.

In simple terms, what is the difference between ‘whisky’ and ‘ whiskey’?

The difference is in the spelling but also a difference in the country of origin. The Scottish spell it without the “e” and the Irish spell it with an “e”. So Scotch is whisky, and Irish is whiskey.