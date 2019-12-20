Expert tips on how to enjoy a cigar like a pro

How can we tell if something is wrong with it?

The best way to tell if the cigar’s good or not is to take it between your thumb and middle finger and gently press it. Place it next to your ear — the more crackling you hear in the cigar, the drier it is, which is not good. It’s like a dry leaf, so you don’t want the cigar if it’s crackling or the wrap is peeling off.

How do you prepare a cigar for smoking?

First, you take the end where it’s rounded off. You cut it with a cutter, or you can punch it. A punch is where you make a small hole where you’re supposed to put your mouth. Then you can light it using a piece of cedarwood, a very thin, lightweight wood. It’s better than using a lighter because with a lighter, all the gas gets trapped where the tobacco is burning. The most authentic method is wood, but you can use long matches as well. Roll the cigar clockwise or anticlockwise between your fingers and turn it while you are lighting it so the fire is evenly distributed. After that, you simply puff.

Do we need to pair it with a drink?

I really enjoy pairing my cigars so if I have a glass of whisky or cognac, I puff the cigar and blow the smoke into the glass. What happens is the smoke and the aromas come together every time you have a sip of your whisky or cognac.

What's the best time to smoke a cigar?

After a good meal. So after dinner, you have your little nightcap, if you may. That’s the best for me.

What should you never do when smoking a cigar?

Don’t blow it in anyone’s face. Don’t buy one that’s too cheap. Entry-level cigars cost about R150, but it goes all the way up to R1 500. Those cigars are 15-year-olds, in the same way you have 15-year-old cognac — the wrap is dipped in cognac and kept dry for 15 years.