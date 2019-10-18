Start your own whisky collection with these expert tips

How much does it cost to start a collection?

If you find the right whisky at the right time, it doesn’t have to be expensive. The fun should be in the search, and even in the whisky friends you meet along the way, as there really is a great social aspect to collecting. You can be in touch with people from all over the world at the touch of a key or the sip of a dram.

What should one look out for when buying now to sell on auction later?

They should remember it’s not all about age. I would recommend first editions from some of the fantastic new distilleries that are now in production, as well as distillery-only bottlings, festival bottlings, single casks, and small-batch expressions. Building sets of expressions is a good way to think about building a sellable collection.

How can one spot a forged whisky bottle?

If you have a doubt about anything, study the label. Normally a label will reveal the fake — embossing, font, or foiling. Knowledge is the key; do your research and know your stuff.