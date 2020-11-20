Experts’ guide to a fresh beard
Being part of the beard gang is no easy feat. Looking fresh with your facial hair needs work. Warren Theunis from Mr Barber SA and global makeup artist Sir John share their quick tips to ensure your beard looks its best this holiday season.
Master the line-up: Grooming in the general sense doesn’t require specific techniques, but can be improved with repetition. When shaping the beard line in the neck, to achieve a straight line, the arch should face down when working in the mirror with the chin up. Practice is key.
Avoid ingrown hairs with great aftercare: After shaving your beard, cooling down the skin or closing the pores with an aftershave or astringent is very important. Try not to cause friction on the skin by over shaving on the same place and remember to exfoliate to remove dead skin cells or excess sebum that may clog pores.
Expert weigh-in: “Whenever we sweat and our beards hold a lot of oil, that is a breeding ground for acne. Make sure to wash your face regularly – but not too much to strip the skin – with an anti-bacterial wash or look for salicylic acid or glycolic acid in your wash. It’s also all about the level, try not to grow your beard too long and don’t use razors, rather use electric clippers.” – Sir John, global makeup artist