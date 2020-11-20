Experts’ guide to a fresh beard

Being part of the beard gang is no easy feat. Looking fresh with your facial hair needs work. Warren Theunis from Mr Barber SA and global makeup artist Sir John share their quick tips to ensure your beard looks its best this holiday season.

Master the line-up: Grooming in the general sense doesn’t require specific techniques, but can be improved with repetition. When shaping the beard line in the neck, to achieve a straight line, the arch should face down when working in the mirror with the chin up. Practice is key.