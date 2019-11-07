The summer grooming guide

Hair

“Just like your skin, your hair can burn and become damaged in the sun, with UVB radiation breaking down hair proteins and UVA radiation being responsible for colour changes. Together, they cause dulling, split ends and breakage,” says celebrity hairstylist and Glamit ambassador Saadique Ryklief. “It is important to consider adding a sun-protection hair product to your summer kit to help shield the hair before and after swims from damages of the sun such as sunburns on the scalp skin and preventing the fading of hair colour or breakage from chlorine.” Chlorine from the pool or salt from the sea has a drying effect on hair and can increase the chances of breakage and brittleness. After a day out at the beach or pool; ensure you wash hair with a sulphate-free shampoo and spritz it with a mixture of water and leave-in conditioner to instantly boost moisture. Hands & FeetSummer is synonymous with beach days, wearing comfortable sandals and ready-for-anything hands; so make sure that your hands and feet are ready to play the part. Ensure fingernails and toenails are kept well-groomed and moisturised with nourishing hand and foot creams. Though you can maintain your hands and feet at home, never underestimate the power of a professional manicure and pedicure to fast-track them into beach-ready territory.

Sunscreen

The application of sunscreen goes without saying, whether it’s winter or summer as UV rays are always present, even on a cloudy day. Protect skin from sun exposure damage, premature ageing and cancers by applying a sunscreen to body and face daily before exposure to the sun.“For daily use you need to use a sunscreen with an SPF factor of at least 30, while for outdoor use, you would need a higher SPF.“I suggest 50+. If you are going to be active [sweating]or in water you will need a water-resistant product,” says Dr Bradley Wagemaker, Lamelle medical director.