Would you eat this polony-flavoured processed cheese?

By Kyle Zeeeman - 06 November 2020 - 13:56
Clover has released a range of polony flavoured cheese.
Image: Gallo Images/Papi Morake

Forget buying polony AND cheese for your amagwinya - now all you need is one slice of polony-flavoured cheese.

Food and beverage group Clover recently launched the unique range of flavoured processed cheese, promoting it as a way to get the “great taste of both cheese and polony in one cheese slice!”

“Introducing new Polony-flavoured processed cheese slices from Clover. The 2-in-1 slice! It’s the great taste of both cheese and polony in one cheese slice! Pay for one and get the great taste of two. More nice, less price,” the company wrote on its website.

But the jury is still out on whether it's a hit or a serious miss, with some calling it the best idea of 2020. Others thought it should be trashed.

Here are some of the reactions from the Twitter streets:

