Why are people drinking cockroach 'milk' — and what does it do?

THE QUESTION

How do you milk a cockroach? A lot has been said about this so-called “milk” of the future, which is a stomach-turning thought, but intriguing too. — Sophia, Midrand

THE ANSWER

A couple of years back I attended Slow Food’s Terra Madre, a festival in Turin, Italy, which celebrates food communities around the world, where I tasted, under great duress, cockroach chocolate.

A blend of crunchy Pacific beetle cockroaches and chocolate — I could pick out the pieces of roach — it was too awful. Afterwards when urged to taste cockroach “milk”, it was easy to pass up the opportunity.

The said “milk” also comes from Pacific beetle cockroaches, rather than those critters who live behind fridges and come out to hunt at night. Native to Hawaii, these roaches live outside and survive by stripping and eating the bark off trees.

The female of the species produces a milk-like substance, described as a protein-dense, pale-yellow combination of liquid and crystals, which she uses to feed the embryos inside her.