IN PICTURES | Inside Minnie Dlamini Jones' baby shower

Media personality Minnie Dlamini Jones had the cutest gender reveal and baby shower at the weekend and fans of Mr & Mrs Jones are super excited because they're having a boy.

Minnie posted a snap of herself dressed in white with a mama-to-be sash over her growing baby bump. The blue and white themed decor at the shower gave away Baby Jones' gender before Minnie let the cat out the bag.

The mama-to-be looked so radiant with an all-white flower crown, a simple white dress and a cute pair of high heel shoes.

Her baby shower was an intimate affair with family and friends like reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize (who calls herself the godmother to baby Jones) and veteran radio presenter Lady D enjoying the moment.

Of course the internet was buzzing with excitement for Minnie and her TL was flooded with congratulatory messages.

“He is going to be so cute,” Khanyi Mbau said.

“Aaaaaaaaaaw!!!! Perfect!!!" Boity responded to the gender reveal.

“You are going to be a wonderful mommy to your precious baby boy my love,” Gert added.

Check out the snaps from the event below.