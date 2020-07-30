Kelly Khumalo on gender-based violence, her bucket list and what she sleeps in

What will most people be shocked to find out about Kelly Khumalo?

That I’m the shyest person you’ll ever come across.

What did you want to be when you were growing up?

I wanted to be a psychologist and a lawyer – those are the two things I wanted to be.

What would you never be caught wearing in public?

A wedge shoe. I hate it.

What outfit in your closet do you wear the most?

I’ve recently realized that I’m wearing a lot of black tracksuits and sweaters. That’s what I wear a lot. Maybe because I’m not able to move around and I just want to be comfortable.

What’s the best gift you’ve ever received?

It’s an emerald neck piece that a guy bought me a couple of years ago, a guy who was trying to ask me out. It was too much to be quite honest.

If you could switch bodies with anyone in the world, who would it be?

No one but myself.

What’s the last thing you do before going to bed at night?

I thank God for life.