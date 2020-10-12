Gogo dies after alleged scuffle with granddaughter

A 68-year-old grandmother has died, allegedly after a scuffle with her 18-year-old granddaughter.

The grandmother, from Inzinga near Impendle in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands, died on Saturday at a local clinic after she experienced difficulty breathing.

The dead woman's daughter told TimesLIVE that her mother got into an argument over a breakfast meal with her granddaughter. She later collapsed and couldn't breathe.

The woman said the family rushed her mother to the clinic, where she was put on oxygen but later died.

She said the granddaughter had been raised by the grandmother after her own mother died. She added that the family was still shocked by the incident.