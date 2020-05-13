5 lessons we have learnt from Minnie Dlamini on how to do it all
Entrepreneur and TV personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones has won the affection of many South Africans since her debut in 2010 when she was introduced as one of the new presenters for LiveAmp.
Since then, she has grown exponentially, both in terms of her craft and as a brand. We have seen Minnie grow in versatility — from presenting a music show to entering the male-dominated world of sport.
She is indeed a star who does it all: giving her all to her craft, running her own business and collaborating with various big brands, and even nurturing a happy marriage.
Her achievements and the way in which she handles the many aspects of her life are a source of inspiration to many, with her “do it all” attitude being very admirable.
Her determination makes her a superwoman in her own right, and many lessons can be learnt from how she does things.
Here are five lessons we have learnt from how she does it all.
1. LET LOVE LEAD
Dlamini-Jones understands the importance of doing all things with love, and this can be seen not only in how she interacts with her husband and her loved ones, but also through her love and passion for her craft.
More importantly, the star not only pours love into her craft and her interactions, but she loves herself too. After all, self-love is the highest frequency that attracts everything we want.
All that we love becomes an inherent part of us and doing tasks with love makes them less tedious, thus helping us achieve more.
2. HAPPINESS AND POSITIVITY GO A LONG WAY
Dlamini-Jones is undoubtedly a happy chappy, and this is evident through the laughs and smiles she generously shares in her encounters on- and offscreen.
They say you’re never fully dressed without a smile, and if that’s the case, she is always dressed to go. Staying happy goes hand-in-hand with positivity, and a positive attitude can help one stay afloat and achieve more.
After all, life is better when you cry a little, laugh a lot, and always have the positive attitude of gratitude.
3. SLAY IN YOUR LANE
If there’s one thing Minnie has tried to stay away from, it’s unnecessary drama. Throughout the years, she has managed to mind her own, winning her own race at her own pace.
Slaying in her lane has given her tunnel vision, helping her reach many of her goals. Once you slay in your lane and focus on you, you can run your own race without too many unnecessary distractions.This is definitely something we can learn from the star.
4. WE ALL NEED SOMEBODY TO LEAN ON
From her mother, who sometimes attends events with her for moral support, to her loving husband and even her close industry friends including Unathi Nkayi and Nandi Madida, Dlamini-Jones has a strong support system of people who root for her and offer support and advice.
A good support system comes in handy and can keep you afloat if you’re juggling many things at once.
5. TAKE TIME OUT TO REFUEL
Refueling is very important to avoid burnout, and Dlamini-Jones seemingly has a solid understanding of this. Whether it’s going on vacation, visiting the spa, or taking some time out to catch up with friends, she always makes sure to fill her cup before it runs dry.
This helps her to rejuvenate and re-energise, putting her in a better position to get back to her busy life where she can handle her many commitments and achieve her goals.