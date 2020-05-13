5 lessons we have learnt from Minnie Dlamini on how to do it all

Entrepreneur and TV personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones has won the affection of many South Africans since her debut in 2010 when she was introduced as one of the new presenters for LiveAmp.

Since then, she has grown exponentially, both in terms of her craft and as a brand. We have seen Minnie grow in versatility — from presenting a music show to entering the male-dominated world of sport.

She is indeed a star who does it all: giving her all to her craft, running her own business and collaborating with various big brands, and even nurturing a happy marriage.