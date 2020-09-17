'Jerusalema' for Heritage Day: Mzansi responds to Ramaphosa's call

“We await him and his cabinet to lead us in this regard.”

There are the words of citizens, responding to President Cyril Ramaphosa's call for SA to take up the Jerusalema dance challenge on Heritage Day.

During his address to the nation on Wednesday evening about the country moving to level 1 lockdown, Ramaphosa urged South Africans to show the world what the country's citizens are capable of.

Heritage Day is on September 24 and celebrates the cultural wealth of SA.

“I urge everyone to use this public holiday as family time, to reflect on the difficult journey we have all travelled, to remember those who have lost their lives, and to quietly rejoice in the remarkable and diverse heritage of our nation,” Ramaphosa said.

“And there can be no better celebration of our South African-ness than joining the global phenomenon that is Jerusalema dance challenge. So I urge all of you to take up this challenge on Heritage Day and show the world what we are capable of,” he added.