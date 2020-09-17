Master KG responds to President Ramaphosa's calls for SA to do the 'Jerusalema' dance challenge

Master KG is taking in all the love after he and Nomcebo's hit single Jerusalema got a shout out from President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is a huge fan of the song.

In his address to the nation on Wednesday night Ramaphosa spoke about the upcoming Heritage Day celebrations and said there was nothing that captured the essence of Mzansi at the moment more than the track.

“There can be no better way to celebrate our South African-ness than to join the global phenomenon that is spreading across the world, that is the Jerusalema dance challenge. The Jerusalema song that I love so much,” he said, with a smile.

Ramaphosa urged all South Africans to participate in the challenge, by posting videos of themselves dancing to the song on social media.

“Show the world what we are capable of. Our performers have demonstrated to the world that we have got good music and good (dance) moves.”

Soon Master KG's mentions were flooded with love from fans and celebs across the country, as the #JerusalemaChallenge hashtag dominated the Twitter trends list.

The muso retweeted much of the love he received and responded with humble praying hand emojis.