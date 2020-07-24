Refresh your wardrobe with these trendy winter trends

The monochromatic look is the styling shortcut to looking polished in an instant. This Trend is colour blocking to the maximum as the look focuses on one colour palette throughout the entire outfit.

Wearing one column of colour makes you look taller, giving you a massive confidence boost .This is not a subtle way of dressing and will definitely draw attention for all the right reasons.

If you are up for the challenge, try to incorporate the monochrome trend throughout your wardrobe, from formal to weekend wear.