Refresh your wardrobe with these trendy winter trends
Trends come and go, but this season some of your faithful threads have made a comeback in a new way.
Whichever end of the fashion spectrum you may find yourself there is a hot new trend to try,whatever your strut.
MEN’S
Monochrome
The monochromatic look is the styling shortcut to looking polished in an instant. This Trend is colour blocking to the maximum as the look focuses on one colour palette throughout the entire outfit.
Wearing one column of colour makes you look taller, giving you a massive confidence boost .This is not a subtle way of dressing and will definitely draw attention for all the right reasons.
If you are up for the challenge, try to incorporate the monochrome trend throughout your wardrobe, from formal to weekend wear.
Techno fabrics
Techno fabrics stand out for their innovative design, which means they are engineered to improve breathability in clothing by drawing moisture away from the skin.
Normally found in sportswear,especially sneakers, these fabrics are lightweight and malleable. This season, fabrics such as nylon and geotech have made their debut on men’s runways and are most popularly found in outerwear staples such as the anorak and parka jackets with oversized pocketing details.
To style this trend, compliment it with a basic bottom or polo neck.
Leather head-to-boot
Leather is hailed by many for its versatility and incredible ability to turn any look into ahigh fashion ensemble. Unlike most outerwear, the leather jacket looks and fits better the more it is worn.
The adoration for leather is being taken to the max this season by wearing it from head to toe. Styling this look is easy.
For a more playful look, swopout the standard black jacket fora pastel coloured one in shades of lilac and mint. If you don’t have a sweet tooth, keep the look within the colours of black, navy and maroon
WOMEN’S
Skirt suiting
Working women are being celebrated on runways with the feminine version of the power suit. The skirt suit dates back to Coco Chanel’s fur-trimmed jacket with matching ankle length skirt, and was as popular then for its versatility and stylish modesty as it is today.
With different styles and designs (warmer fabrics such as wool), there is a suit for all modern women. To incorporate this trend into your wardrobe without looking too conservative,dress it down by adding athleisure wear to your look. Pair a suit with a block heel boot and a faux leather bucket hat for a modern twist
The shearling jacket
Thick and fuzzy, the shearling jacket has seen many different styles and lengths on the runways. This season it is back in a more grown up style,with interesting detailing and pops of colour.
Faux shearling can look as good as the real thing,while saving you plenty of money. For an instantly stylish day look, style your jacket or coat with a skirt,paired with a knee high boot.
