Here are some of the coolest face masks and shields for your kids
Masks have become a part of our daily lives. With schools set to reopen soon under strict conditions, even small children will have to feel comfortable wearing theirs for long periods of time. We did the legwork for you and found some of the best options to keep your kids both safe and stylish.
WILD CHILD
Battling to get your child to wear a mask? You won't have to put up a fight to get them to try on one of these fun face screens from accessories brand Elizabeth Summer. They're embellished with ears and snouts to make the wearer look like all sorts of animals including lions, bunny rabbits, giraffes and even unicorns. Available in different sizes for kids aged 1 to 3, 4 to 8 and 9 to 12, they're priced at R250 each.
DRAWING INSPIRATION
Cape Town accessories company Wren Design has created face masks for kids with a fun twist: they can be personalised with drawings done in permanent marker. The masks, which cost R120 each, are made from a combination of cloth and packaging paper that’s been treated with water-repellent and antimicrobial coatings.
An added bonus is that a percentage of the proceeds of all mask sales goes to Unicef’s Little Hands Matter campaign to build handwashing stations for SA’s underprivileged communities.
PRINTS CHARMING
Contemporary kid's design brand Tiger Lily has created face masks in whimsical prints including flamingos, butterflies and stars. Not only pretty, these double-layered fabric masks are practical too. They include a pouch where you can slip in a dried wet wipe to add an extra layer of protection, plus have a removable wire along the bridge of the nose so you can shape the mask for a better fit. Available in two sizes, 3 to 6 years and 7 to 12 years, they're priced at R65 each.
Tiger Lily is also donating a percentage of the profits from their online sales to a charity that keeps children fed while schools are closed.
HATS OFF TO THIS IDEA
Does your little one fidget a little too much when they have to wear a mask? Do they keep losing it? Lovu has the answer: a cute fabric bucket hat with a built-in face shield. Priced at R150 for the little kid's version, and R180 for the bigger children's one, they're available in an ever-changing array of colours and trims.
AFRICAN FLAIR
If you're looking for fresh African-inspired fashion, Dr Pachanga in Joburg is the place to go. It's no surprise then that their range of cotton face masks, which includes a size for children aged 3 to 11, are available in an array of eye-catching African prints. They're priced at R78.25 each.
Adding to the feel-good factor is the fact that for each mask sold a donation will be made to FeedSA, a charity that helps feed those in need.
PEAK A BOO
SA's favourite milliner Crystal Birch has created stylish visors with protective plastic shields attached for kids aged 3 to 9. Priced at R330 each, they're available in black and white some options also sport colourful trims.