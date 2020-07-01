Here are some of the coolest face masks and shields for your kids

Masks have become a part of our daily lives. With schools set to reopen soon under strict conditions, even small children will have to feel comfortable wearing theirs for long periods of time. We did the legwork for you and found some of the best options to keep your kids both safe and stylish.

WILD CHILD

Battling to get your child to wear a mask? You won't have to put up a fight to get them to try on one of these fun face screens from accessories brand Elizabeth Summer. They're embellished with ears and snouts to make the wearer look like all sorts of animals including lions, bunny rabbits, giraffes and even unicorns. Available in different sizes for kids aged 1 to 3, 4 to 8 and 9 to 12, they're priced at R250 each.