4 ways to make your make-up last longer

By NOKUBONGA THUSI - 28 November 2019 - 13:08
Image: Getty Images

Bake: After applying foundation, cake on a loose powder onto the under-eye and Tzone areas and leave for a few minutes. Lightly dust off with a powder brush just before setting with a spray for budge-proof coverage.

Mattify: Always apply a mattifying primer before any foundation for a smooth, longlasting base – thank us later.

Layer: Make sure to layer any cream make-up, from eye shadows to brow gels, with a powder formula to avoid makeup slipping and becoming shiny throughout the night.

Set: Apply foundation with a brush dampened with setting spray and lightly spray your face again when foundation application is complete.

Related articles

