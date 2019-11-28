4 ways to make your make-up last longer
Bake: After applying foundation, cake on a loose powder onto the under-eye and Tzone areas and leave for a few minutes. Lightly dust off with a powder brush just before setting with a spray for budge-proof coverage.
Mattify: Always apply a mattifying primer before any foundation for a smooth, longlasting base – thank us later.
Layer: Make sure to layer any cream make-up, from eye shadows to brow gels, with a powder formula to avoid makeup slipping and becoming shiny throughout the night.
Set: Apply foundation with a brush dampened with setting spray and lightly spray your face again when foundation application is complete.
Our beauty editor Nokubonga has put together a comprehensive beauty guide to get your party season started.
