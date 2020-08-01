Beyonce's 'Black Is King' hopes to shift perception of being Black

Beyonce's new visual album celebrating Black culture was greeted with rapturous reviews on Friday, arriving in the midst of a cultural reckoning about race and social justice.

"Black is King," which reimagines the story of the "The Lion King" movie with humans, is intended to "shift the global perception of the word Black," the R&B singer said in a message marking its release.

Work on the album, which features lush music videos celebrating the search for identity and Black beauty in contemporary and historical times, began a year ago.

But its release on Friday followed a surge of worldwide protests about racial injustice prompted by the killings of Black men and women at the hands of U.S. police.