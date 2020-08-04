Here are 20 of SA's Black designers Beyoncé featured on 'Black Is King'

US megastar Beyoncé has shone the light on some of SA's most talented black designers, following the release of her third anticipated visual album Black Is King at the weekend.

The full-length film is a love letter to people of the African diaspora celebrating “the breadth and beauty of black ancestry”.

Reimagining the story of The Lion King across the modern world including SA, West Africa, Europe and the US, Black Is King provides a deeper dive into the story, using African heritage and fashion.

“With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy,” Beyoncé wrote on Instagram.

“I spent a lot of time exploring and absorbing the lessons of past generations and the rich history of different African customs. While working on this film, there were moments where I’ve felt overwhelmed, like many others on my creative team, but it was important to create a film that instils pride and knowledge.”

While big brands like Balmain and Valentino were prominently featured in the film, Beyoncé also tapped into a pool of SA's talented black designers.

Some of the designers also made it on to Black Parade, a platform on Beyoncé's official website that features black businesses.

Maxhosa