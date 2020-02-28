How to wear the men's poncho trend like a pro
While the poncho originates from South America, the versatile piece of clothing has found favour across the world as a fashion staple. Synonymous with festival goers plagued by rainy weather, and hyper-culture fashion, the poncho is finally asserting itself as a must-have trend in male fashion. Not sure how you can incorporate it into your wardrobe? Here are some looks that will definitely inspire you come winter.
Join the recycling revolution
Not keen on contributing to the massive waste that has become synonymous with certain fast fashion outlets?
Why not try recycling items you may already have?
Rethink your Seanamarena blanket and pop a few safety pins for an eclectic poncho.
Polished ponchos
Go for a polished look by wearing a pared-down poncho with a collared shirt or polo neck.
Pair with your favourite chinos or formal slacks to escape the humdrum of blazers and sweaters.
Release your inner Braam lord
Grunge hubs like Braamfontein have become the haven of fashionistas that are inspired by the likes of rappers Aminé and J Cole’s disheveled style.
Opt for a poncho in earthier tones, add afro-centric neck pieces and top up with a bandana to unleash your inner Braam lord.
Lord of layering
Print clashing, while previously frowned upon, is definitely one of the go-to trends at the moment.
Be adventurous with your look by layering up different textures and prints as seen on SA designer, Chulaap’s A/W19 collection which offered a look featuring their signature chakalaka of West and Southern African prints.