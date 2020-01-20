Inside the sold out Ivy Park x Adidas collection- from celebs who love it to retail prices

The Beyhive came out in full support of their queen, Beyoncé, after she released her much awaited Ivy Park x Adidas collection.

The pop star released the brand on January 18 in the US, a few hours before its official release, according to CNN.

Bey has been teasing about the release of her collection since December via Instagram, prompting her fans to queue online in the hope of getting their hands on a few items. Its early release did not help some fans, who said they were unable to get any of the items.