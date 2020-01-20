Inside the sold out Ivy Park x Adidas collection- from celebs who love it to retail prices
The Beyhive came out in full support of their queen, Beyoncé, after she released her much awaited Ivy Park x Adidas collection.
The pop star released the brand on January 18 in the US, a few hours before its official release, according to CNN.
Bey has been teasing about the release of her collection since December via Instagram, prompting her fans to queue online in the hope of getting their hands on a few items. Its early release did not help some fans, who said they were unable to get any of the items.
All I wanted for my birthday was a pair of Ivy Park x Adidas shoes & Beyoncé had to go and release them early. How have I been offline all day?— Romy Shabo (@romyshabo) January 18, 2020
Ivy Park did the adidas release a day early and I missed out on the sneakers I wanted pic.twitter.com/7y3juPHzw2— notlily (@hausofpreggo) January 17, 2020
Pretty upset that @adidas decided to release Ivy Park early online and I didn’t get to grab a single thing ?— ?Jc? (@94jc11) January 18, 2020
I'm sad... I waited WEEKS for those sneakers, only for them to drop early and sell out before I could grab my credit card. Why does my Queen hate me? ????? #IvyParkAdidas #BeyonceSneakers @Beyonce— Xoxo! Auntie Lori (@LBCandyGirl) January 18, 2020
The collection includes sneakers, hoodies, beanies, coats and socks in white, orange, black and burgundy.
Among the cheapest items in the collection are the beanies, socks and harness bags, which cost R379 to R99. The most expensive item is an asymmetrical coat which retails for R3,799 on the Adidas website.
Beyoncé joins Kanye West in collaborating with Adidas and is the first woman to release an athleisure collection with the brand, according to CNBC.
Ivy Park first launched with Top Shop in 2016 but Beyoncé decided to pull out after sexual assault allegations against the retailer's boss, Philip Green, surfaced. The star bought back the shares from Green in 2019, making her the sole owner of Ivy Park.
Celebrities including Yara Shahidi, Cardi B and South Africa's Busiswa Gqulu were gifted with items from the collection.