Dj Zinhle, AKA and Ciara: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend

By NOMVELO MASANGO - 01 June 2020 - 14:54
Image: Instagram/AKA

While this past weekend’s mood was very sombre as many remembered the black lives lost in racism attacks in the US, there was also cause for one to smile a little elsewhere in Celebville.

Here at home, live music was enjoyed and celebs spoke out openly about the importance of black lives.

Further afield, #BlackLivesMatter was also emphasized and an artist lent a helping hand in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s what some of your fave celebs got up to.

 Zenande Mfenyana spread some baby fever on social media as she shared yet another picture of her cute baby bump.

A few days after she announced her pregnancy, the actress put social media to a standstill with her breathtakingly beautiful underwater maternity photoshoot. She has since revealed that she is expecting a baby girl, and has kept the “Mommy moments” coming. We can’t wait to meet her little ballerina!

Model and media personality Maps Maponyane used a part of his weekend to speak out against the brutal killing of black people. In an Instagram post, the star remembered some of the people who were killed by law enforcement officials during this lockdown period. He continued to state that cover-ups seem to be happening all over the place, calling on people to realize and acknowledge that black lives do indeed matter.

It was cuteness overload when Dj Zinhle shared an adorable video of her daughter Kairo as she smothered her puppy with love. Kairo is undoubtedly much loved for her cuteness and personality,  and she has managed to score herself many social media followers at a very young age. As is the norm with most Kairo posts, followers could not help but flood the comment section with hearts and fire emojis, while also expressing Kairo’s irresistible cuteness.

 AKA, accompanied by a live band, provided his fans with some epic live music to enjoy. Since performing in front of live audiences is currently an impossibility, AKA rendered a virtual live show which his fans could enjoy from the comfort of their homes on his streaming channel known as AKA TV.

The rapper’s streaming channel started on the 8th of May in response to the new normal as a result of COVID-19, and while there were a few technical glitches at first, SuperMega fans currently seem to be enjoying all which the channel has to offer.

Ne-Yo spent a part of his weekend playing his part in the fight against the devastating and deadly coronavirus pandemic. The “Miss Independent” hitmaker provided dinner to frontline nurses at Emory Hospital as a token of appreciation for putting their lives, as well as those of their families at risk as they attempt to save many other lives.

Ciara, like many other local and international celebs, took to her social media to speak out on the violence against black people and the racism attacks currently happening in the United States.

Posting a photo with her son Future Zahir Wilburn, the star mentioned how she hopes the world will be a better and safer place when he son grows older. Many of her industry friends took to the comment section with messages of unity and hope that change will indeed come.

