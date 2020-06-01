Dj Zinhle, AKA and Ciara: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
While this past weekend’s mood was very sombre as many remembered the black lives lost in racism attacks in the US, there was also cause for one to smile a little elsewhere in Celebville.
Here at home, live music was enjoyed and celebs spoke out openly about the importance of black lives.
Further afield, #BlackLivesMatter was also emphasized and an artist lent a helping hand in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s what some of your fave celebs got up to.
Zenande Mfenyana spread some baby fever on social media as she shared yet another picture of her cute baby bump.
A few days after she announced her pregnancy, the actress put social media to a standstill with her breathtakingly beautiful underwater maternity photoshoot. She has since revealed that she is expecting a baby girl, and has kept the “Mommy moments” coming. We can’t wait to meet her little ballerina!
...Because I don't think it can't be shared often enough and we all have the power to demand answers on matters at home. . When you read that shambolic SANDF report on the death/killing of Collins Khosa, you quickly realise that the cover-ups are happening all over the place for lives deemed insignificant. 'Say Their Names'... Sad how this is just the tip of the iceberg. . Thank you for this @mikaylaboorany✊🏾 #BlackLivesMatter
Model and media personality Maps Maponyane used a part of his weekend to speak out against the brutal killing of black people. In an Instagram post, the star remembered some of the people who were killed by law enforcement officials during this lockdown period. He continued to state that cover-ups seem to be happening all over the place, calling on people to realize and acknowledge that black lives do indeed matter.
It was cuteness overload when Dj Zinhle shared an adorable video of her daughter Kairo as she smothered her puppy with love. Kairo is undoubtedly much loved for her cuteness and personality, and she has managed to score herself many social media followers at a very young age. As is the norm with most Kairo posts, followers could not help but flood the comment section with hearts and fire emojis, while also expressing Kairo’s irresistible cuteness.
This week on the show we decided to do a couple of COVER versions. This particular song is a tribute to the greats JOSEPH SHABALALA & Ray Phiri who worked with Paul Simon on this song and album which won a GRAMMY in 1987 for ALBUM OF THE YEAR. R.I.P ❤️ Subscribe to #AKATV and enjoy the vibes. AVAILABLE ON GOOGLE PLAY & IOS STORE. Lead Vox by myself. 🎙 LEAD Guitar 🎸 by @teddymo_g 🥁 Drums by @_dani.vn Bass by @theshoxxway 🎸 keys 🎹 by @zadokza 🇿🇦
AKA, accompanied by a live band, provided his fans with some epic live music to enjoy. Since performing in front of live audiences is currently an impossibility, AKA rendered a virtual live show which his fans could enjoy from the comfort of their homes on his streaming channel known as AKA TV.
The rapper’s streaming channel started on the 8th of May in response to the new normal as a result of COVID-19, and while there were a few technical glitches at first, SuperMega fans currently seem to be enjoying all which the channel has to offer.
I’m grateful to @postmates and @feedheronurses for allowing me the opportunity to send dinner to the front line nurses at Emory Hospital last night. 🙏🏾 I appreciate you so much and the sacrifices you are making for my family and everyone in the community. It’s crazy that we live in a world where doing the right thing is no longer the norm. The fact that you’re sacrificing your own well being and time with your families to help serve others during this time is incredible. THANK YOU.
Ne-Yo spent a part of his weekend playing his part in the fight against the devastating and deadly coronavirus pandemic. The “Miss Independent” hitmaker provided dinner to frontline nurses at Emory Hospital as a token of appreciation for putting their lives, as well as those of their families at risk as they attempt to save many other lives.
My sweet Baby Boy. I pray that when you get older A CHANGE will finally have come!! I’m going to keep my FAITH! I’m praying that the losses of our Black Kings and Queens won’t be in vain. Enough is Enough! I’m praying for UNITY! I’m praying for the powers that be to unite and decide that it’s time for a change! ❤️✊🏽🙏🏽
Ciara, like many other local and international celebs, took to her social media to speak out on the violence against black people and the racism attacks currently happening in the United States.
Posting a photo with her son Future Zahir Wilburn, the star mentioned how she hopes the world will be a better and safer place when he son grows older. Many of her industry friends took to the comment section with messages of unity and hope that change will indeed come.
