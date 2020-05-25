Dj Zinhle, Black Coffee & Naomi Campbell: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
While this past weekend saw many people mourning the tragic passing of West African musician Mory Kante, there was also cause for some celebration elsewhere in Celebville.
Here at home, a birthday was celebrated, and an artist made a remarkable contribution towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Further abroad was yet another birthday celebration, and some live music was enjoyed.
Here’s what some of your favourite celebs got up to.
Black Coffee used a part of his weekend to share good news with his followers. In an effort to play his part in the fight against coronavirus, he has managed to raise half a million rands through his Home Brewed sessions, with the help of his fans.
Throughout this challenging and uncertain time, the star has been very consistent in using his craft on various platforms to virtually entertain the masses, while playing his part in the fight against COVID-19 and its devastating impact.
This past weekend, model and TV personality K Naomi reminded her followers of the importance of washing hands regularly. The washing and sanitizing of hands has proven to be one of the simplest yet most effective defences in protecting oneself against the deadly coronavirus.
In an Instagram video, the star demonstrated the frequent and thorough washing of hands, encouraging her followers to always wash their hands as they go about their daily tasks, such as collecting parcels, eating and playing video games.
Uzalo actor Nkanyiso Makhanya celebrated his 27th birthday this past weekend. With social distancing requiring of us to adopt a different approach to celebrations, the star enjoyed his clapperboard birthday cake, which reflected his passion for his craft, in the comfort of his home. Many of his fans and industry friends took to social media to wish him a happy birthday and to virtually celebrate with him.
Talk about body goals! Dj Zinhle drove her fans and followers insane when she showed off her abs this past weekend. The star is known to occasionally spoil her followers with snaps of her incredible body, especially when she’s on vacation.
As usual, her fans and friends took to the comment section to shower the post with fire emojis and to compliment her on her body. With abs like that, how could social media not come to a standstill?
Usher spent a part of his weekend keeping his fans entertained, while also being the change he would like to see. Since performing in front of live audiences is currently an impossibility, Usher rendered a virtual live show as part of the #PayItForwardLIVE initiative which is aimed at supporting small businesses that have been negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
I would like to firstly say THANK YOU for all the birthday love, well wishes and blessings! I’m so thankful to have amazing people in my life and grateful for all 50 of my years on this beautiful planet, I honestly did not think I would get here, for those of you who endured me through thick and thin, the ups and downs, for my recovery family, who keep me on the straight and narrow, who stand discretely by side I am eternally grateful. My journey so far has been extremely colorful, always reminding myself I am a work in progress, growing and learning every day. Without you all I would not be here, there would be no Naomi and those of you, (you know who you are) your honesty, consistency and embrace means the world to me. I Love you all and know how much you all mean to me... And Mum thank you for me giving life and life lessons♥️♥️♥️🙏🏾
Model and actress Naomi Campbell celebrated her 50th birthday this weekend. Looking as beautiful and vibrant as ever, she is undeniably aging like fine wine. The star took to her social media to journey back in time as she showed appreciation for her life.
In a heartfelt Instagram post, the star expressed her gratitude for the gift of life, thanking all who have been part of her journey. She also thanked her followers for all their birthday blessings and well wishes.