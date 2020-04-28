Maps Maponyane, Thando Thabethe & John Legend: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
Being both historic and ironic, this past long weekend was the first to have many South Africans celebrate Freedom Day from the confines of their homes.
Under normal circumstances, many of our faves would have been performing at various events and rallies to celebrate our liberation. However, this was not the case due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here in Mzansi, many celebs played their part in doing good. Further abroad, a new documentary film is to be anticipated.
Here’s what some of your favourite celebs got up to.
Media personality Thando Thabethe spent her weekend lending a helping hand. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, many livelihoods have been affected and many people left with very little to eat.
The star, alongside various organizations and individuals, distributed food parcels to those who are in need during this challenging time. In an Instagram post, she mentioned that all this was done in compliance with the lockdown regulations as well as social distancing measures.
This weekend, Sho Madjozi performed alongside various artists including Cassper Nyovest and Dj Fresh at the KFC Add Hope virtual concert. Ever since the start of the lockdown, KFC has managed to provide a million meals to those in need, and through initiatives such as this concert, they intend to continue adding hope. Being the talented artist that she is, we have no doubt Sho Madjozi’s performance was fire. Also, how gorgeous is her orange hairstyle?
For many people, Tik-Tok has been the go-to app during this lockdown period. Media personality Maps Maponyane was able to play away from the Tik-Tok app until this weekend when he declared in a hilarious Instagram post that the bug has finally caught him. The star seems to be enjoying his time on the platform, and judging by the laughing emojis in his comment section, his fans are having an absolute blast too!
Rapper and TV personality Nomuzi Mabena spent her Freedom Day looking like an absolute cutie in a simple, casual outfit which is a balance of cuteness and drip. The star is known for her commendable fashion sense. When it comes to looking good, she never disappoints. At a time when most people would kill for a few hours with their hairstylist, her hair looks cute and healthy. We definitely ‘sbwl’.
With social distancing still being the name of the game, singer and songwriter John Legend spent his weekend at home with his beautiful family. His wife is undoubtedly gorgeous, and both his daughter and son have managed to steal the hearts of many with their cuteness. If his social media pages are anything to go by, John Legend’s love for his family is out of this world and we absolutely love to see it!
Michelle Obama revealed the big news that she is currently working on her documentary film, ‘Becoming’ is in the works. The film will focus on her life experiences which have shaped who she has become. Many of her followers took to the comment section to express their anticipation, as well as to congratulate her. Being the phenomenal woman she is, we believe the film will be nothing short of amazing.