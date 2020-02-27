One man confirmed dead, 6 missing after boat capsizes near Cape Town

“An unmanned semi-submerged RHIB was located 2 nautical miles (about 3.7km) offshore of Mouille Point lighthouse and is believed to be the craft that the 13 men had been on,” he said.

Lambinon said a multiparty search led to the discovery of the boat, which was towed to the Police Sea Borderline Control station at Table Bay Port.

“An SA Air Force 22 Squadron Oryx helicopter accompanied by NSRI ASR (Airborne Sea Rescue) rescue swimmers and WC Government Health EMS rescue paramedics was tasked by MRCC (Maritime Rescue co-ordination Centre) and joined the operation.

“The man who raised the alarm and who had come ashore at Clifton was not injured and revealed that an additional three men had come ashore and were not injured and they were accounted for,” said Lambinon.

He said during the search, two men were located by the air force helicopter, floating in the water three quarters a nautical mile offshore of Bakoven.

“A rescue swimmer was deployed from the helicopter and secured one of the men and sea rescue craft rendezvoused at that location and secured one man who was taken on board a sea rescue craft.

“Both men, suffering hypothermia, were recovered into the helicopter using a basket hoist and they were airlifted to hospital where they are recovering,” Lambinon said.

During an ongoing search the body of one man was located and taken into the care of the government health forensic pathology services

An inquest docket has been opened, while the search continues for the rest of the missing people, Lambinon said.