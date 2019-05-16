Your phone could be killing you, studies reveal

Over the course of the smartphone revolution, much research has been conducted on how our phones affect our health and their negative impact on everything from our eyes to our brains. Many of those studies have focused on smartphones’ relationship with dopamine, the chemical released in our brains which is instrumental in forming habits and addictions. Science has found many phones and apps are specifically designed to trigger the release of dopamine to get us as addicted to checking and interacting with our devices.

Research has shown the average American “spends four hours a day staring at their smartphone and keeps it within arm’s reach nearly all the time”. That is probably the same for people in other countries.

According to a recent report in the New York Times, there’s another chemical smartphones affect which we should be worried about and which poses risks to our long-term health - and maybe even survival. Cortisol is the body’s primary hormone for dealing with stress. It is released in situations where our fight-or-flight response kicks in, intended to help us deal with highly stressful or life-threatening situations. It’s disturbing to think that seeing an anxiety-inducing email late at night might have the same physical effect as the sight of an angry bear charging towards you but that’s what new studies suggest might be happening.