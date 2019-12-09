DJ Tira talks to us about his holiday plans

What is your fondest memory of Christmas Day growing up?

Waking up in the morning to go check what Father Christmas brought for us. Father Christmas would bring us presents and either put them at the bottom of the bed or under the Christmas tree in the lounge.

You travel across the country to perform during the festive season. How do you make up for lost time with your family?

I make sure we go on holiday every January; we all look forward to the January holiday as a family. But, on Christmas Day, I still try to be available for lunch with the family.

What is your favourite holiday destination?

Ibiza, Spain.

What’s the best Christmas gift you’ve ever received?

A remote-control racing car toy.

What’s the best gift you’ve given someone for Christmas?

A designer bag for my wife.

What do you enjoy most about the festive season?

Travelling to gigs back to back. I work with a team of musicians and dancers - we all get to make a little bit of cash. The other day, my dancers received their pay while we were in the car travelling to the gig. They broke down in tears - they had never seen such pay in their lives!

Which meal reminds you of Christmas Day from your childhood?

Seven colours meal!

Which item can you not travel without?

Headphones.

You travel with artists from your record label - who deserves the title of ‘party animal’?

Prince Bulo. He always has positive energy and wants a good time. We love him!

You started Fact Durban Rocks eight years ago. How has it been seeing it grow?

It’s amazing. We get to give up-and-coming artists a platform to showcase their talents, an opportunity for them to change their lives.

What is your highlight of 2019?

Seeing my song Thank You Mr DJ sitting at number 1 on radio charts.

What is the wildest thing a drunken fan has ever done to you at a gig?

It must have been the guy who threw a bottle at me; I don’t think he was sober.

What are your plans for the new year?

Focus on my stage performances, blow people away and be on time for my gigs.

What is the first thing you do after landing at your destination, post about it on social media or call your loved ones?

Call loved ones.

What should people do to ensure they have a safe and fun December?

Don’t drink and drive. Drink responsibly. Spend your money wisely. Don’t forget there is a month called January.