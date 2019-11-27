Four local streetwear entrepreneurs you need to know

The approaching festive season will have many of us reminiscing about our childhoods when we would get new clothes to usher in December in style. The days when our parents would dress us up might have passed but that doesn’t mean we can’t keep the tradition alive by splurging on some of the trendiest garb from local brands.

When it comes to the drip, we’re spoiled for choice eMzansi as there are tons of emerging designers and stylists making major waves in the fashion stakes. Many of them find it challenging to get their brands to take off. Fortunately, incubators like the J&B Hive are helping them with the tools they need to be creative while running profitable businesses.

We’ve profiled some of them to keep you in the loop about which labels you need to have on your radar.