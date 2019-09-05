Thebe Magugu bags coveted international prize

If you haven't heard the name Thebe Magugu in 2019, where have you been hiding?

Now is a good a time as any to get to know the young Kimberley-born and bred designer and his self-titled womenswear brand, as he has just scooped up one of the most wanted prizes in the global fashion industry - Louis Vuitton Mo�t Hennessy's LVMH Prize.

It's been a magical year for 26-year-old Magugu as we have all watched him carve out his place as one of the top leading voices of South African fashion.