Thebe Magugu bags coveted international prize

By - 05 September 2019 - 09:34

If you haven't heard the name Thebe Magugu in 2019, where have you been hiding?

Now is a good a time as any to get to know the young Kimberley-born and bred designer and his self-titled womenswear brand, as he has just scooped up one of the most wanted prizes in the global fashion industry - Louis Vuitton Mo�t Hennessy's LVMH Prize.

It's been a magical year for 26-year-old Magugu as we have all watched him carve out his place as one of the top leading voices of South African fashion.

Earlier this year he won the International Fashion Showcase in London and yesterday he beat over 1,700 applicants and claimed the ultimate prize in Paris.

"I can't say this has been two years in the making: this has been in the making since grade four. Every cell in my body has been geared towards my being a person in fashion and being a designer," said Magugu about his winning year.

As the winner of the LVMH Prize, Magugu will receive ?300,000 and enjoy a one-year mentorship program provided by a dedicated LVMH team. Magugu has officially won 2019.

