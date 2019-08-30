5 times Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala were #couplegoals
There is no doubt that Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala are one of Mzansi's cutest couples! The pair have been rumoured to have been an and off since 2010 but now it seems they're fully ON.
Since confirming their relationship on the 'gram in January, we just can't get enough of these cuties and fortunately, they keep giving us more beautiful pictures for us to stare in awe at.
We're obviously not the only ones gushing over their love as the two are up for Cutest Couple of the Year at the 11th annual Feather Awards, and we can't wait to see how they'll slay on the red carpet on the 17th of October.
What makes the evening more exciting is that Moshe will be on host duties alongside Rami Chuene so imagine what a cute story it'll be if they win? We're already imagining Instagram captions.
We can't help but stan this couple because if they're not supporting each other in their booming careers, they're wearing matching outfits at A-list events. They even make something as basic as a selfie in a living room feel like a heart-warming event.
So like the romantics we are, we've rounded up five times Phelo and Moshe served couple goals with ease.
We love a man that can dress, even better when that style comes in a pair. If they're not minding their own business and keeping to their love nest, the pair slays on the red carpet.
View this post on Instagram
The beauty of love is found in the love we have for one another. It is often said that love is all we need and yet not all love is equal. Same sex love is still unconventional but shares some of the most beautiful expressions of love the world has seen. This is why I believe in being #FreeToLove. Comment below with your #FreeToLove story and you could be off to your dream island gateway worth R40 000! @closeup_sa Winners to be announced on 28 May 2019.
This couple is really spreading the love as they previously allowed their followers to share their love stories.
It's so beautiful to see that Phelo and Moshe seemingly won't have any monster-in-law problems as they're already getting acquainted on the 'gram. Are those wedding bells we hear or are we showing how eager we are for a wedding invite?
We love how these two just look like they were meant for each other. Clearly they wake up looking flawless even after taking some rest from serving couple goals.
Gushing over someone you love in their sleep is the cutest thing ever and Phelo shared all that cuteness with us in this snap and we couldn't be more pleased.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.