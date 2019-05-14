Expert tips on how to get a skin glow-up
Whether you’re prepping for a big occasion or just working on a radiantglow during winter, aesthetic physician Dr Portia Gumede, shares some of her tips to the key treatments to try on.
Consult with a dermatologist or visit an aesthetic centre before trying any skin treatments.
“Medical aesthetic procedures are game changers when it comes to prepping the skin before a big day. We’re able to help people achieve very visible and long-lasting results within a few months, and what we do now can really change the way she feels and looks after her skin for the rest of her life. The sooner we can identify your concerns, the less intense the treatments will be, and we’ll have more time to achieve your desired results,” advises Dr Portia Gumede, also know as Dr P.
Redermalisation for post acne scarring. I am injecting the cheek area of @simzngema just below the scar caused by previous acne. I'm using hyaluronic acid filler (with fine small molicles so as not to create big bumps). This treatment helps plump up the pits cause by acne. #everyonedeservesgoodskin #drpsharing #acne #acnescarring #beconfidentinyourskin #bethebestversionofyourself #beauty #drpaestheticslifestylecentre #drp
Start your skin journey off on a clean slate with a chemical resurfacing treatment.
“Chemical resurfacing is a great treatment to start off with. It addresses a wide range of concerns like acne, pigmentation, dehydration and skin texture. Schedule a chemical resurfacing every four to six weeks in the months leading up to your big day,” says Dr P.
Injectables are a good option for reducing visible fine lines too, but less is always more.
“If you’re considering injectables, now is also a good time to start talking to your aesthetic doctor about what he or she recommends,” she says. “Especially with brides, I prefer a less is more approach. Micro-dosing injectables help to soften harsh lines without rendering your face immobile.”
Timing is everything, so make sure to schedule any ‘last minute’ touch-up treatments or resurfacing well in advance.
“We don’t want your skin to flake right before the big day,” says Dr P. “Schedule your last chemical resurfacing treatment three to four weeks before. Alight chemical peel will just enhance your radiance and improve your skin texture that will ensure that your make-up goes on flawlessly. If you’ve enjoyed the results of your injectables, then this is a good time for a touch-up or some tweaks. ”
Dermaplaning is a great, non-invasive treatment to try that uses a tiny scalpel blade to scrape the skin surface and remove dead skin cells, to try to improve skin texture and luster.