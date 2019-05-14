Expert tips on how to get a skin glow-up

Start your skin journey off on a clean slate with a chemical resurfacing treatment.

“Chemical resurfacing is a great treatment to start off with. It addresses a wide range of concerns like acne, pigmentation, dehydration and skin texture. Schedule a chemical resurfacing every four to six weeks in the months leading up to your big day,” says Dr P.

Injectables are a good option for reducing visible fine lines too, but less is always more.

“If you’re considering injectables, now is also a good time to start talking to your aesthetic doctor about what he or she recommends,” she says. “Especially with brides, I prefer a less is more approach. Micro-dosing injectables help to soften harsh lines without rendering your face immobile.”

Timing is everything, so make sure to schedule any ‘last minute’ touch-up treatments or resurfacing well in advance.

“We don’t want your skin to flake right before the big day,” says Dr P. “Schedule your last chemical resurfacing treatment three to four weeks before. Alight chemical peel will just enhance your radiance and improve your skin texture that will ensure that your make-up goes on flawlessly. If you’ve enjoyed the results of your injectables, then this is a good time for a touch-up or some tweaks. ”

Dermaplaning is a great, non-invasive treatment to try that uses a tiny scalpel blade to scrape the skin surface and remove dead skin cells, to try to improve skin texture and luster.