In memes - Beyoncé fans show their Lion King love
Beyoncé is yet again rolling off the tongues of everyone! And now it’s because of the Lion King.
First, the live-action remake of the much-beloved movie had its premiere yesterday in Los Angeles, US. Then, Beyoncé dropped her single from the movie, called Spirit.
Many of her fans on social media are already so besotted with the song, they have already declared her the 2020 winner of the Academy Award for Best Original Song.
massive congrats to @Beyonce on winning the Best Original Song Oscar for #Spirit— Laura Kramer (@Laura_Kramer) July 10, 2019
I can’t wait to see Beyoncé perform #Spirit at the 2020 Academy Awards with an 82 piece choir backing her.— shar (@SharSaysSo) July 10, 2019
...Right before she receives her academy award.
The song is on the album The Lion King: The Gift, which the songstress curated for film. In a statement, Beyonce called the album “sonic cinema”, stating that it’s not a conventional film soundtrack album, but is supposed to reflect the storytelling of the movie. It also features international artists and a variety of genres.
"It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers,” Beyonce said in the statement. “Authenticity and heart were important to me."
Beyoncé received a standing ovation during the world premiere of Disney’s The Lion King. pic.twitter.com/gSIOp3lbRn— BEYONCÉ COLLECTION (@BeyCollection) July 10, 2019
While there has been some controversies as the film prepares for a worldwide release, from critiques of her accent and voice acting in the trailer, to why South African veteran actor John Kani didn’t make it onto the promotional photo of all the actors, it’s clear that, Beyonce’s fans will always be behind their queen.
As the Metro noted, film critics actually praised her in the role of the lioness Nala. She apparently got a standing ovation, even before the film was screened, when she was called onto the stage with the other actors.
The Lion King will be out at South African cinemas on July 19.
Of course the film the Lion King is not only about Beyoncé, but try telling that to some of her fans.
And as always, love and adoration for the star results in some really funny memes on social media. Here are some of the best.
Best believe!!!#LionKing #BeyonceisNala pic.twitter.com/KydOqqLpk0— sulamaiti (@sulamaiti) July 3, 2019
#TheLionKing #Spirit— rafa (@rafaelkjls) July 10, 2019
beyoncé: *breathes*
me: pic.twitter.com/MluwLIbvsD
All these haters were saying Beyoncé’s voice acting was awful, yet all the reviews are saying that she’s really good!— Marvel (@piquancy_) July 10, 2019
Beyoncé truly always wins.
Anyway, listen to her new song #Spirit and get your spiritual life! pic.twitter.com/Bwj4kM6DaT
One minute into listening to Beyoncé’s new song ‘Spirit’ from the #LionKing soundtrack pic.twitter.com/Lod1lVelQA— Matthew A. Cherry 🏁 (@MatthewACherry) July 10, 2019