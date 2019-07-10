In memes - Beyoncé fans show their Lion King love

Beyoncé is yet again rolling off the tongues of everyone! And now it’s because of the Lion King.

First, the live-action remake of the much-beloved movie had its premiere yesterday in Los Angeles, US. Then, Beyoncé dropped her single from the movie, called Spirit.

Many of her fans on social media are already so besotted with the song, they have already declared her the 2020 winner of the Academy Award for Best Original Song.