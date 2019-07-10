Beyonce leads red carpet stars as 'The Lion King' roars back to life

"I just listened to what (Beyonce) had to teach me," Glover said of working with the Grammy Award winner.

"Only very few times do you get to work with somebody as iconic as Beyonce," Glover said. "I was like, okay, we are like blending this thing together so let me just listen to what she is doing and play off of that."

"The Lion King" was an instant hit with audiences around the world when it was originally released. A hugely successful musical theatre version still runs on New York's Broadway and in London.

"It's like a recipe that will be delicious forever, it just works," Rogen said of the story.

"The Lion King" remake, which begins its worldwide cinema roll-out in China on Friday before hitting other countries next week, follows new versions of "Aladdin" and "Dumbo". It is directed by Jon Favreau, who was behind the 2016 remake of "The Jungle Book".

The Lion King is set to release nationwide on 19 July 2019.