John Kani explains The Lion King cast photo absence

Veteran South African actor John Kani has cleared the air on his absence from a cast photo of The Lion King, explaining that he was simply away on the day of the shoot.

Local social media users were left shocked and confused earlier this week when the film's official Twitter page shared a picture of the cast and both Kani and US actor James Earl Jones were missing.

Kani, who has received accolades around the world for his work and starred in several Hollywood films, voices Rafiki in the film.

As social media filled with outrage and questions about his "snub", Kani took to Twitter to calm the masses.

"Please understand that some of these pictures are taken while I am in production in England and could not be available," he said, in response to a fan's question.