Tumi Morake and Ndumiso Lindi share their top marriage advice
Tumi Morake and Ndumiso Lindi are undoubtedly two of the country's funniest comedians. The two stars of the hit show Married…But Not To Each Other are back in the habit with a second installment.
The concept for the show was born when the two were on a work trip and a customs official asked if they’re married, to which Lindi responded: “Yes”, and quickly added, “but not to each other”.
Morake says the show is “a celebration of the funny side of love. It’s not just about marriage; it’s actually about love and what we do to each other in the name of love”.
The pair says that although the show is themed around marriage, it is not solely about it as with the overall theme of relationships, both singles and couples will relate.
With over 17 years of marriage experience between them, the pair shared their thoughts on what makes a marriage successful and the biggest misconception about the institution.
Describe marriage in three words:
Tumi Morake (TM): Friendship, love and adventure.
Ndumiso Lindi (NL): Patience, fun and adventurous.
What are your five tips for a happy marriage:
TM:
1. Do it your way.
2.Be honest with your person.
3.Marry your best friend.
4. Always be ready to forgive.
5.Be each other’s biggest cheerleaders.
NL:
1. Marry your best friend.
2. Don’t try to win an argument.
3. Learn to compromise.
4. Stay young.
5.Respect each other’s space.
Did you always know that your spouse is the one:
TM: No I didn’t. I’ve never really understood people who this is the one so I guess I don’t understand the concept. I just knew that I enjoyed being with him and not being with him felt unnatural so maybe that’s what being the one is. I think people over romanticize love and how you experience it.
NL: Yes, I guess it’s from the first time you meet that person there’s a burst of energy and contentment you feel. You just know that this is the one; I don’t know how to describe it.
What’s the biggest misconception you’ve heard about marriage:
TM: That you should know what your partner’s thinking.
What’s your favourite thing about working with each other?
TM: He’s hilarious! I’m always guaranteed a good time.
NL: We’ve been friends for a long time, even before we got married to our partners so that energy and connection is strong. We know each other pretty well, we’ve performed together at a lot of shows.
Tour Details:
24 May – Soweto Theatre - Soweto, Johannesburg
1 June – Flamingo Casino – Kimberley
8 June – PACOFS (Performing Arts Centre of the Free State) – Bloemfontein (Tickets available directly through the venue)
Tickets are available at Computicket