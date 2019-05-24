Tumi Morake and Ndumiso Lindi share their top marriage advice

Tumi Morake and Ndumiso Lindi are undoubtedly two of the country's funniest comedians. The two stars of the hit show Married…But Not To Each Other are back in the habit with a second installment.

The concept for the show was born when the two were on a work trip and a customs official asked if they’re married, to which Lindi responded: “Yes”, and quickly added, “but not to each other”.

Morake says the show is “a celebration of the funny side of love. It’s not just about marriage; it’s actually about love and what we do to each other in the name of love”.

The pair says that although the show is themed around marriage, it is not solely about it as with the overall theme of relationships, both singles and couples will relate.

With over 17 years of marriage experience between them, the pair shared their thoughts on what makes a marriage successful and the biggest misconception about the institution.