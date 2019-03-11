Gigi Lamayne, Rihanna & Kim Kardashian: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
When it comes to the weekend, there is often so much to do, but so little time! But trust our celebs to fit in more than most with birthday parties, high fashion statements and time on the court.
Here's a look at what some of our faves got up to!
Mr "Fela in Versace", AKA decided to spend some time with his daughter Kairo at a Barbie-themed birthday party. Even though it was his first Barbie party, he seems to have fit in quite well.
We honestly cannot believe that Lootlove gave birth to twins not so long ago, cause wow, homegirl looks good! Lootlove turned 30 this past weekend and decided to flex on us on Instagram by showing us that she still got it!
Sunday afternoons on the court after church. It’s been a while but man it felt good. So much time spent reflecting on returning to the me I lost over 18 months ago. I’m thankful for the new relationships but old relationships which survived my storm. I am no saint. Forgiveness of oneself as well as forgiveness of others who want to become better versions of themselves and reflections of God has been pivotal to me. I love you all and I’m super thankful for the original me you loved and fought to bring back. Have a blest week ahead ! #Bozza #Celukuthi #Theowa #PullUp #Unity #GigiGangShow 📸 @citilyts_sa
Gigi Lamayne had us in our feels with this inspiring caption that she wrote on her Instagram page. Gigi decided to hit the court and get back into basketball after a Sunday service and judging by this image, it seems like she had a lot of fun.
It was International Women's Day this past Friday and Riri reminded us that everyday is an "International Women's Day" kind of day with thigh high boots and banging black blazer. We are here for this fashion slayage!
Kim Kardashian looked like a flame in this couture dress and high ponytail when she went to the Night at the Museum event. Kim was back in Paris for the first time since she had her horrifying experience of being robbed at gunpoint.