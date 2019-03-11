S Mag

Gigi Lamayne, Rihanna & Kim Kardashian: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend

By s mag - 11 March 2019 - 11:07
Image: Michael Stewart/FilmMagic)

When it comes to the weekend, there is often so much to do, but so little time! But trust our celebs to fit in more than most with birthday parties, high fashion statements and time on the court.

Here's a look at what some of our faves got up to!

Mr "Fela in Versace", AKA decided to spend some time with his daughter Kairo at a Barbie-themed birthday party. Even though it was his first Barbie party, he seems to have fit in quite well.

We honestly cannot believe that Lootlove gave birth to twins not so long ago, cause wow, homegirl looks good! Lootlove turned 30 this past weekend and decided to flex on us on Instagram by showing us that she still got it! 

Gigi Lamayne had us in our feels with this inspiring caption that she wrote on her Instagram page. Gigi decided to hit the court and get back into basketball after a Sunday service and judging by this image, it seems like she had a lot of fun.

It was International Women's Day this past Friday and Riri reminded us that everyday is an "International Women's Day" kind of day with thigh high boots and banging black blazer. We are here for this fashion slayage!

Kim Kardashian looked like a flame in this couture dress and high ponytail when she went to the Night at the Museum event.  Kim was back in Paris for the first time since she had her horrifying experience of being robbed at gunpoint.

