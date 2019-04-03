S Mag

Dress like the stars: Enhle Mbali Maphumulo & Cedric Fourie

By Keneilwe Pule - 03 April 2019 - 00:00

The style of local fashion icons and actors Enhle Maphumulo and Cedric Fourie can be described as elegant, with a touch of simplicity.

Maphumulo is often seen wearing contrasting materials, such as sequinned fabrics with feather detailing. Her red carpet looks frequently steal the show as she does not shy away from glamour.  

Fourie’s take on tailoring is effortless and never short on serving sartorial envy.

If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe this autumn:

Enhle Maphumulo

Steal her style

  1. Style up the staple white shirt by pairing it with wide-leg trousers and complete the look with a leather waist belt.
  2. When it comes to accessories, go for playful mini bags in cartoon character shapes, two-tone sunglasses and minimal jewellery.
  3. Keep your wardrobe palette clean by buying key items in colours such as blush pink, beige and black and white. If you want to keep up with trends, shop for  items in seasonal prints, like zebra and snake skin.

Wardrobe Inspiration:

Cedric Fourie 

Steal his style

  1. Start by collecting printed shirts and wear them with solid-colour suits. For a casual look, go for shirts in tropical designs and chino trousers.
  2. Keep your accessories minimal by shopping for caps, sunglasses and watches to go with different outfits.
  3. If you’re planning on dressing down, choose sweatpants paired with high-top sneakers. Round off the look with a cap and a necklace.

Wardrobe Inspiration:

Stockists:

American Swiss, americanswiss.co.za

Superbalist, superbalist.com

Woolworths, woolworths.co.za

Dress like the stars: Bahumi Madisakwane and Robbie Malinga Jnr

Your weekly guide to dressing like the stars.
S Mag
2 months ago

Dress like the stars: SZA and Tyler the creator

Your weekly guide to dressing like the stars
S Mag
3 months ago

Dress like the stars: Gabrielle Union- Wade and Trevor Noah

Your weekly guide to dressing like the stars
S Mag
4 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Can eating hot cross buns get you arrested at a breathalyser roadblock?
Cannibalistic Cobra regurgitates another cobra
X