Dress like the stars: Enhle Mbali Maphumulo & Cedric Fourie

The style of local fashion icons and actors Enhle Maphumulo and Cedric Fourie can be described as elegant, with a touch of simplicity.

Maphumulo is often seen wearing contrasting materials, such as sequinned fabrics with feather detailing. Her red carpet looks frequently steal the show as she does not shy away from glamour.

Fourie’s take on tailoring is effortless and never short on serving sartorial envy.

If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe this autumn: