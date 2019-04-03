Dress like the stars: Enhle Mbali Maphumulo & Cedric Fourie
The style of local fashion icons and actors Enhle Maphumulo and Cedric Fourie can be described as elegant, with a touch of simplicity.
Maphumulo is often seen wearing contrasting materials, such as sequinned fabrics with feather detailing. Her red carpet looks frequently steal the show as she does not shy away from glamour.
Fourie’s take on tailoring is effortless and never short on serving sartorial envy.
If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe this autumn:
Enhle Maphumulo
Steal her style
- Style up the staple white shirt by pairing it with wide-leg trousers and complete the look with a leather waist belt.
- When it comes to accessories, go for playful mini bags in cartoon character shapes, two-tone sunglasses and minimal jewellery.
- Keep your wardrobe palette clean by buying key items in colours such as blush pink, beige and black and white. If you want to keep up with trends, shop for items in seasonal prints, like zebra and snake skin.

Cedric Fourie
Steal his style
- Start by collecting printed shirts and wear them with solid-colour suits. For a casual look, go for shirts in tropical designs and chino trousers.
- Keep your accessories minimal by shopping for caps, sunglasses and watches to go with different outfits.
- If you’re planning on dressing down, choose sweatpants paired with high-top sneakers. Round off the look with a cap and a necklace.

Stockists:
American Swiss, americanswiss.co.za
Superbalist, superbalist.com
Woolworths, woolworths.co.za