Dress like the stars: SZA and Tyler the creator

Musician SZA and visual artist and rapper Tyler, The Creator’s style can be described as otherworldly with a mix of classic silhouettes such as the bootleg shaped trousers and futuristic elements, such as rectangular shaped reflective sunglasses.

SZA can sometimes be seen referencing late singer Aaliyah by wearing baggy jeans with heritage Calvin Klein underwear. What to love most about her style is how it represents her artistry.

Tyler’s fashion choices can be described as unusual, as he plays with colour blocking and nostalgic tailoring.

If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe this spring, summer season: