Dress like the stars: SZA and Tyler the creator
Musician SZA and visual artist and rapper Tyler, The Creator’s style can be described as otherworldly with a mix of classic silhouettes such as the bootleg shaped trousers and futuristic elements, such as rectangular shaped reflective sunglasses.
SZA can sometimes be seen referencing late singer Aaliyah by wearing baggy jeans with heritage Calvin Klein underwear. What to love most about her style is how it represents her artistry.
Tyler’s fashion choices can be described as unusual, as he plays with colour blocking and nostalgic tailoring.
If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe this spring, summer season:
SZA – 90s inspired
Steal her style
- Circa 1990s. Go for oversized trousers, worn with platform shoes and a crop top.
- Accessories. Stack up your rings and bangles to make a daring statement.
- Keep your hair sleek and simple to balance the oversized clothing and chunky jewellery trend.
Wardrobe inspiration:
Tyler, The Creator – La différence
Steal his style
- Return of the bootleg. Go for a bootleg trouser and pair it with a basic t-shirt and accessorise with a cross-body bag.
- Prints. Pair your floral jackets and accessorise with solid colours.
- Formal wear. Add a twist to your formal wear by outfitting suits in contrasting colours.
Wardrobe inspiration:
Stockists:
Charles and Keith, 011 729 5023
H&M, h&m.com
mrp, mrp.com
Superbalist, superbalist.com
Woolworths, woolworths.co.za