Dress like the stars: Busiswa & Distruction Boyz

By Keneilwe Pule - 27 March 2019 - 00:00
Image: Busiswaah / Instagram

Gqom hit makers Busiswa Gqulu and music duo Zipho Mthembu and Thobani Mgobhozi popularly known as Distruction Boyz have style which can be described as an eccentric take on modern street fashion.

The aesthetic is influenced by futuristic elements with a combination of nostalgic 90’s references. Busiswa can often be seen wearing tribal African inspired accessories mixed with contemporary fashion.

Distruction Boyz’s outfits reflect a mix of the pantsula subculture’s style with high-end fashion. The pair can often be seen wearing the latest season’s trends such as the logo, chunky sneakers, and graphic printed t-shirts.

If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe this autumn season:

Busiswa Gqulu 

📸: @72_photography #tbt

Steal her style

  1. Design details: Introduce different fabrics and detailing such as tassels, lace and sequin to your wardrobe.
  2. Accessories: Make bold and oversized jewellery the staple items to your everyday items.
  3. Styles: Combine androgynous styles such as heavy duty wear with the latest street style accessory trends such as bucket hats and moon bags.

Wardrobe Inspiration: 

Distruction boyz  

Steal his style

  1. Sweatpants and jeans. Consider printed sweatpants and solid colour denim jeans as essential wardrobe basics.
  2. Accessories. When it comes to accessories simple does it. Finish off your looks with stacked necklaces a watch and sunglasses.
  3. Formal wear. Break the mold and go for suits in bold colours and textured fabric such as jacquard.

Wardrobe inspiration:

Stockists:

American Swiss, americanswiss.co.za

Forever New, forevernew.co.za

MRP, mrp.com

Pichulik, pichulik.com

Superbalist, superbalist.com

Woolworths, woolworths.co.za

Dress like the stars: Nhlanhla Nciza & Theo Kgosinkwe

Your weekly guide to dressing like the stars
1 month ago

Dress like the stars: Bahumi Madisakwane and Robbie Malinga Jnr

Your weekly guide to dressing like the stars.
2 months ago

Dress like the stars: Dineo Ranaka and Lungile Radu

Your weekly guide to dressing like the stars
2 months ago

