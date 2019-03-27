Dress like the stars: Busiswa & Distruction Boyz
Gqom hit makers Busiswa Gqulu and music duo Zipho Mthembu and Thobani Mgobhozi popularly known as Distruction Boyz have style which can be described as an eccentric take on modern street fashion.
The aesthetic is influenced by futuristic elements with a combination of nostalgic 90’s references. Busiswa can often be seen wearing tribal African inspired accessories mixed with contemporary fashion.
Distruction Boyz’s outfits reflect a mix of the pantsula subculture’s style with high-end fashion. The pair can often be seen wearing the latest season’s trends such as the logo, chunky sneakers, and graphic printed t-shirts.
If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe this autumn season:
Busiswa Gqulu
Steal her style
- Design details: Introduce different fabrics and detailing such as tassels, lace and sequin to your wardrobe.
- Accessories: Make bold and oversized jewellery the staple items to your everyday items.
- Styles: Combine androgynous styles such as heavy duty wear with the latest street style accessory trends such as bucket hats and moon bags.
Wardrobe Inspiration:
Distruction boyz
Steal his style
- Sweatpants and jeans. Consider printed sweatpants and solid colour denim jeans as essential wardrobe basics.
- Accessories. When it comes to accessories simple does it. Finish off your looks with stacked necklaces a watch and sunglasses.
- Formal wear. Break the mold and go for suits in bold colours and textured fabric such as jacquard.
Wardrobe inspiration:
Stockists:
American Swiss, americanswiss.co.za
Forever New, forevernew.co.za
MRP, mrp.com
Pichulik, pichulik.com
Superbalist, superbalist.com
Woolworths, woolworths.co.za