Dress like the stars: Busiswa & Distruction Boyz

Gqom hit makers Busiswa Gqulu and music duo Zipho Mthembu and Thobani Mgobhozi popularly known as Distruction Boyz have style which can be described as an eccentric take on modern street fashion.

The aesthetic is influenced by futuristic elements with a combination of nostalgic 90’s references. Busiswa can often be seen wearing tribal African inspired accessories mixed with contemporary fashion.

Distruction Boyz’s outfits reflect a mix of the pantsula subculture’s style with high-end fashion. The pair can often be seen wearing the latest season’s trends such as the logo, chunky sneakers, and graphic printed t-shirts.

If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe this autumn season: