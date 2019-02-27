IN PICTURES | Meghan Markle's first African Royal Tour
Meghan Markle seems to be taking being a royal in her stride. The Duchess of Sussex recently completed her fir African Royal Tour which the newlyweds conducted in Morocco.
Markle arrived with her husband, Prince Harry, in the North African monarchy on February 24 wearing a stunning, red Valentino dress. The couple were welcomed by the British Ambassador to Morocco, Thomas Reilly and his wife, Leah along with Moroccan officials.
Markle’s first African royal trip didn’t include any safaris across the wild planes of Africa, but actually followed the typical style of all other royal tours.
There was a visit to an elementary school, a boarding house that promotes education for young women and of course one of her passions, cooking. In fact, a pancake recipe from Meghan’s cookbook project, Together: Our Community Cookbook, was used when when the royal couple cooked with children from underprivileged backgrounds according to Harper's Bazaar.
And then of course, how could we forget the state dinners that always bring out the best fashion moments from the Duchess.
The Dior gown she wore to a reception hosted by the British ambassador has got to be our favourite. She might not have practiced fashion diplomacy by choosing a local designer to create the Arab-inspired gown but it was gorgeous.
"A Kensington Palace spokesperson told People magazine before the royal tour that the tour was meant to build strong relations between the U.K and Morocco. "The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to the visit which will highlight the vital roles that girls’ education and youth empowerment are playing in, and shaping, modern Morocco."
But as the Duchess will likely not be doing too much flying leading up to her due date, here are some pictures of what her recent trip was like.