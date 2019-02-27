IN PICTURES | Meghan Markle's first African Royal Tour

And then of course, how could we forget the state dinners that always bring out the best fashion moments from the Duchess.

The Dior gown she wore to a reception hosted by the British ambassador has got to be our favourite. She might not have practiced fashion diplomacy by choosing a local designer to create the Arab-inspired gown but it was gorgeous.

"A Kensington Palace spokesperson told People magazine before the royal tour that the tour was meant to build strong relations between the U.K and Morocco. "The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to the visit which will highlight the vital roles that girls’ education and youth empowerment are playing in, and shaping, modern Morocco."

But as the Duchess will likely not be doing too much flying leading up to her due date, here are some pictures of what her recent trip was like.