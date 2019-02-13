Dress like the stars: Dineo Ranaka and Lungile Radu
Presenters and reality show makers Dineo Ranaka and Lungile Radu sure know how to keep it stylish. Although they are best known as stars of the small screen, both Ranaka and Radu have plenty of aces up their sleeves when it comes to fashion.
Apart from her disastrous appearance in a faux sheep skin costume at the 2018 Durban July, Ranaka’s style is easy-going and looks effortless.
Radu can be described as a lumbersexual, who references pantsula elements, such as mini bucket-hats and short boiler suits.
If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe this spring and summer:
Dineo Ranaka – Mix it up
Steal her style
- Introduce colour to your wardrobe. If you usually go for tone-on-tone, mix things up and play around with different hues for a colour-block effect.
- Comfort is essential. Shop for sneakers and pair them with skinny jeans and a bell-sleeve top for a simple, chic look.
- Textures. Play around with textures, such as sequins, and choose embellished items to lift minimal outfits.
Wardrobe Inspiration:
Lungile Radu – The lumbersexual
Steal his style
- Colours. Shop for key items in rich, solid colours, such as olive-green chinos. Pair them with a printed T-shirt and finish off the look with Converse All Star sneakers.
- Keep accessories to a minimum. Complete your outfit with tinted sunglasses and beaded bracelets.
- Go rustic. When shopping for shoes and denim, choose the distressed look to pair with a classic plaid shirt for a timeless feel.
Wardrobe Inspiration:
Stockists:
American Swiss, americanswiss.co.za
Colette Hayman, colettehayman.com.au
H&M, h&m.com
Mat and May, matandmay.co.za
Superbalist, superbalist.com
Woolworths, woolworths.co.za