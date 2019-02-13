Dress like the stars: Dineo Ranaka and Lungile Radu

Presenters and reality show makers Dineo Ranaka and Lungile Radu sure know how to keep it stylish. Although they are best known as stars of the small screen, both Ranaka and Radu have plenty of aces up their sleeves when it comes to fashion.

Apart from her disastrous appearance in a faux sheep skin costume at the 2018 Durban July, Ranaka’s style is easy-going and looks effortless.

Radu can be described as a lumbersexual, who references pantsula elements, such as mini bucket-hats and short boiler suits.

If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe this spring and summer: