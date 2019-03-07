AKA slams 'woke' Twitter activists for all talk & no action

A series of tweets by AKA shows the rapper has learnt the hard way that no matter how much you think you’ve helped people, it will almost always never be enough, like when he was accused of offering Wits students help as a publicity stunt.

The rapper, who has been unusually quiet on Twitter this week, returned to find a tweep who had some strong opinions about his R100k donation to Wits students in February.

“These days, AKA really feels like an activist. And we allowed that. Witsies hyped him when he donated a R100k in a huge publicity stunt that made him look like a good person when in reality, it did nothing for our cause for free education and did everything to boost his ego,” the tweep said.

The young tweep, who calls herself @solamibuthelezi, shared a lengthy thread about how AKA wasn’t genuine and how he basically did everything for media attention.

But AKA did not take the comments lying down and hit back. First, he let her know that he followed the right channels and communicated with the right people before he donated his money.

“Nobody ‘allows’ or disallows someone from being an activist. In my opinion, activism comes from a sense of responsibility and compassion for your fellow human being. Everyone and anyone can be an activist. If they are active… ”