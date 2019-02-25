All the big winners at the Oscars 2019

Here are the winners in key categories at the 91st Academy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Hollywood.

Green Book took home the best picture Oscar, while Alfonso Cuaron's Roma won for best director, best foreign film and best cinematography.

Top acting honors were shared among four different films.

Best picture: Green Book

Best director: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Best actor: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Best actress: Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, Green Book