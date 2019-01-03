#2018 | From lingerie to apps: Here's the business moves your faves made last year
As we step into a new year‚ everyone has a new list of goals.
But it's worth mentioning how some of Mzansi's famous faces made great strides as business people last year.
Honestly though‚ in SA we're not yet at a place where we can be that Kardashian kinda rich... nah fam ain't nobody got time for that‚ we got too many things on our plates (that black tax‚ that study loan repayment‚ that Ramaphosa petrol price etc)
That being said some of the prices behind the merchandise your faves were selling was uhm... just outrageous but then again we aren't always the target market. Some were quite reasonable but at the end of the day‚ one thing is for sure.
The celebrity merchandise separated fans from the 'core-we'll start a fan club-we'll defend you with our lives fans'.
In case you forgot‚ here's a young list of products your faves pushed in 2018
Boity
In addition to her collabo with Sissy Boy‚ Boity also has her toning pills.
Bonang
In addition to her lingerie range with Woolies‚ your girl B came through with printed T's.
Nadia Nakai
Nadia is here for all the new school cool kids!
AKA
In addition to having his own flavour of vodka and an app‚ AKA released some merch and got the best possible model ever!
Thando Thabethe
Thabooty finally capitalised on the "booty" tag.
So which one are you fam?
Are you a fan? Or are you a fan-fan? Or are you like us?