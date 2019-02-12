Looking for love? Five shows that reveal how far some people will go

People want love but how far will they go to find it? Looking at some of the shows that have and are gracing our screens, it’s clear that people are willing to do almost anything in the pursuit of love.

Last night SABC 3 premiered the latest in this craze with an adventure dating show, The Longest Date, where eight couples battle it out to see if their producer-matched couplings are the real deal or simply a farce.

“It’s an extreme adventure dating competition. We take sixteen singles, strangers…we pair them up and they get to go through a series of challenges,” says Chris Jafta, the host of the show.

Jaftha adds: “They’ve got to win the challenges to avoid elimination. So the challenges are there as a guide to cultivate love and there is a cash prize at the end. There are a couple of twists and turns, so it’s gonna make for great viewing.”

Jaftha explains that the couples were paired based on personality tests and then compete in extremely physical and challenging activities to see if they truly are perfect matches. But of course, as with any reality TV series, it needs a splash of drama.

“There is drama, there is action, and there is comedy. You get to choose your favourite couple and you root for them…and hopefully they win. There are definitely villains, there are heroes, so there is something in it for everyone.”

But did anyone actually find love from such a show or was it all about the moola at the end of the day?

Jafta laughingly tells us that there are couples that indeed find love, while others the love “may not necessarily last” and even those who really just wanted to win the prize money. He nonetheless still believes in love.

“Let’s just say that it is possible.”

And with that, here are four other crazy TV shows where people still believe it’s possible to find love.