6 SA designers whose incredible clothes deserve a spot in your closet
BRAND: SISI WHITE SHIRTS
The white shirt is a hero piece in everyone’s wardrobe and will never go out of style. SiSi gives this closet staple a stylish update with each new capsule collection they release.
What to buy: Whether you like bows or shirt dresses, they’ll have an item that speaks to your style.
Shop at: DM on Instagram @sisi.the.collection
BRAND: AKJP
If a 300 thread-count Egyptian cotton shirt doesn’t convince you, perhaps AKJP's SS19 collection, made up of buildable layers and separates, will. It can not only teach you how to, but give you the perfect building blocks for, putting together a smart wardrobe.
What to buy: The bow dress – it is two dresses and a full-length skirt in one.
Shop at: shopcollective.co.za
BRAND: RICH MNISI
If you don’t already love Rich Mnisi, check out his latest offerings and you definitely will. In addition to faultless, want-to-wear-all-day-every-day silhouettes, Mnisi frequently collaborates with local graphic designer Ben Eagle on custom prints which make a statement, no matter what the season.
What to buy: A printed skirt or jumpsuit.
Shop at: richmnisi.com and woolworths.co.za
BRAND: THEBE MAGUGU
Thebe Magugu makes clothes women love. Whether it’s a dress that hugs and flares in all the right places or a shirt that packs a punch with ruffles and the perfect degree of sheerness, you can’t go wrong with a touch of Thebe Magugu in your cupboard.
What to buy: A volume-sleeve shirt – don’t forget the bralette and an asymmetrical pleated skirt.
Shop at: www.merchantsonlong.com & www.woolworths.co.za
BRAND: CHULAAP
If you’re after some seriously vibrant African printed pieces, Chulaap is a must. Created by the “Prince of Prints” Chu Suwannapha, the collections are inspired by African cities and people.
BRAND: LUKHANYO MDINGI
Lukhanyo Mdingi is a must for conscious and sustainable local fashion. He sources and develops textiles to create timeless, genderless collections, which are all about impeccable design and lasting quality.