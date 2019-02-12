S Mag

6 SA designers whose incredible clothes deserve a spot in your closet

By Nothemba Mkhondo - 12 February 2019 - 14:33
A shirt dress from the SiSi White Shirt collection
Image: SiSi The Collection

BRAND: SISI WHITE SHIRTS 

The white shirt is a hero piece in everyone’s wardrobe and will never go out of style. SiSi gives this closet staple a stylish update with each new capsule collection they release.

What to buy: Whether you like bows or shirt dresses, they’ll have an item that speaks to your style.

Shop at: DM on Instagram @sisi.the.collection

AKJP's bow dress.
Image: AKJP

BRAND: AKJP 

If a 300 thread-count Egyptian cotton shirt doesn’t convince you, perhaps AKJP's SS19 collection, made up of buildable layers and separates, will. It can not only teach you how to, but give you the perfect building blocks for, putting together a smart wardrobe.

What to buy: The bow dress – it is two dresses and a full-length skirt in one. 

Shop at: shopcollective.co.za

Rich Mnisi designs frequently feature custom designs.
Image: Supplied

BRAND: RICH MNISI

If you don’t already love Rich Mnisi, check out his latest offerings and you definitely will. In addition to faultless, want-to-wear-all-day-every-day silhouettes, Mnisi frequently collaborates with local graphic designer Ben Eagle on custom prints which make a statement, no matter what the season.

What to buy: A printed skirt or jumpsuit.

Shop at: richmnisi.com and woolworths.co.za

Thebe Magugu volume-sleeve shirt with bralette and an asymmetrical pleated skirt.
Image: Aart Verrips

BRAND: THEBE MAGUGU

Thebe Magugu makes clothes women love. Whether it’s a dress that hugs and flares in all the right places or a shirt that packs a punch with ruffles and the perfect degree of sheerness, you can’t go wrong with a touch of Thebe Magugu in your cupboard.

What to buy: A volume-sleeve shirt – don’t forget the bralette and an asymmetrical pleated skirt.

Shop at: www.merchantsonlong.com & www.woolworths.co.za

BRAND: CHULAAP

If you’re after some seriously vibrant African printed pieces, Chulaap is a must. Created by the “Prince of Prints” Chu Suwannapha, the collections are inspired by African cities and people.

What to buy: Printed trousers and knitwear.

Shop at: merchantsonlong.com

BRAND: LUKHANYO MDINGI

Lukhanyo Mdingi is a must for conscious and sustainable local fashion. He sources and develops textiles to create timeless, genderless collections, which are all about impeccable design and lasting quality.

What to buy: Anything from his Essentials collection.

Shop at: merchantsonlong.com

