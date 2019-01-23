Update your wardrobe: what to add & what to ditch for a fashionable 2019
2019 Must- haves
The suit
The suit, in its various iterations, is definitely here to stay. Be it in bright colours, stripes, checks or even white trousers and jackets, it is a must-have in your wardrobe.
Whether you wear the jacket with a long skirt or the trousers with a printed T-shirt, the suit is a worthwhile, versatile investment.
Mini bags
Mini bags, no matter how impractical they might seem, add an instant touch of chic to any outfit.
You don’t have to go quite as tiny as the Jacquemus mini, but for heightened sartorial effect, opt for a brightly coloured one, especially of the top handle and belt bag variety.
Snakeskin Print
The sudden rise of this statement print in the stores is undeniable. Add a touch to your new-year look with a snakeskin print set in understated neutral shades of cream, tan and brown.
Say your good-byes
The ugly shoe
Just when you think the ugly shoe can’t get uglier, fashion shows us it can. Break the ugly shoe cycle by saying goodbye to awful hybrids of two styles that should never co-exist, such as ankle boots and thong sandals.
OTT denim
Extremely distressed, acid-wash and embellished denim should have no place in your wardrobe in 2019. Swap denim that is trying too hard for more classic pieces, with a hint of character, in your favourite cut.
PVC shoes
Plastic shoes are not the modern stylista’s answer to the Cinderella slipper. These sweaty, stuffy, cringeworthy shoes were never a good idea and are definitely not worth holding onto.