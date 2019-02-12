Chinese companies give women extra leave days so they can find husbands

Single, stressed at work and tired of your mother asking when you’ll find a man and get married? Maybe you should move to China.

Two Chinese companies recently announced they are granting their single, thirty-something female employees additional “dating” leave during the Lunar New Year, a celebration which started on February 5 and will end on February 19.

Online news site China Society reported on the notice issued by Hangzhou Songcheng Performance and Hangzhou Songcheng Tourism Management, the companies that operate popular theme park Song Dynasty Town in the city in the east of China. On top of the traditional seven days of leave, employees will get an additional eight.

Hangzhou Songcheng Performance human resources manager Huang Lei was quoted as saying, “Some female staff have less contact with the outside world. Therefore, we hope to give more leave to female staff to give them more time and opportunities to be in contact with the opposite sex.”