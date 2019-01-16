Division over controversial Gillette #MeToo ad
Razor manufacturer Gillette has sparked mixed reactions with its latest advert that addresses the #MeToo movement and toxic masculinity.
From sexual harassment to bullying, the advert features news footage and clips about the #MeToo movement, as well as the behavioural patterns of boys who are forced to conform to society's standard of masculinity.
The advert also demonstrates sexual harassment and misogyny in the boardroom, in television shows and in music videos.
"We can't hide from it. It's been going on far too long, we can't laugh it off," is one of the narrated lines in the commercial. This while a man tries to grope a woman and another man undermines a woman in a boardroom.
The advert not only addresses sexual harassment and the mistreatment of women, it also addresses the issue of toxic masculinity under the banner of "Boys will be boys," as two boys wrestle each other to the ground.
Gillette tries to paint a positive image of men that hold each other accountable for perpetuating sexism and misogyny.
The advert received much applause on social media as it trended on Tuesday, January 15. However, not everyone was impressed, with TV personality Piers Morgan describing it as a "pathetic assault on masculinity".
I've used @Gillette razors my entire adult life but this absurd virtue-signalling PC guff may drive me away to a company less eager to fuel the current pathetic global assault on masculinity.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 14, 2019
Let boys be damn boys.
Let men be damn men. https://t.co/Hm66OD5lA4
the “men” throwing tantrums in the new commercial for gillette is hilarious; you can clearly see how this country, this world, needs to continue promoting stuff like that in order for cishets acting like they do; the funny part is that they think it’s an attack on men lol— sharon ;; pinned pls (@bangtanstl) January 16, 2019
Here's what's left of my #Gillette razor after taking a hammer to it. Video of me doing it is on my feed. pic.twitter.com/A72g43pmwJ— Dan Kelton (@bluedan1873) January 16, 2019
Imagine being upset that a brand is socially conscious and wants to affect positive change in men while they're fathering their boys. Could never be me. Also if your partner is upset at the #Gillette ad, take it as a red flag sis.— Sweet Savage ? (@LeratoMannya) January 16, 2019
I was getting ready for some form of attack on men when I saw the negative reactions and that it was trending on here. Just saw the ad and I think it's brilliant. Great job @Gillette ❤ https://t.co/U1dPJLF7F6— Bamlak Tesfaye -|- (@TheBimp) January 16, 2019
@Gillette Ad is asking men to be sensitive to other people’s feelings. Now a bunch of men are claiming they’re under attack and their feelings are hurt. Mission accomplished @Gillette ? ?? #SoSensitive #GilletteAd #GilletteFAIL #gilletteboycott pic.twitter.com/maQAdrh3jU— Mario Gonzalez (@MarioGnzlz) January 16, 2019
@Gillette Thank you for the powerful ad with the important message our society so needs. Those who are offended and want to take their custom elsewhere, they don’t deserve to be your customers.— Simy (@Happy_Jasmine14) January 16, 2019
I use electric razors so I literally have ZERO use for Gillette razors but I’m about to go to Costco and buy the biggest box of Gillette razors because this needs all the support in the world. Make 2019 the year we end overcompensatingly fragile male egos. #TheBestMenCanBe https://t.co/yJEAiTJN4F— Aryan Shal (@AryanShal) January 16, 2019