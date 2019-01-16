South Africa

Division over controversial Gillette #MeToo ad

By Odwa Mjo - 16 January 2019 - 10:32
The new Gillette commercial tackles toxic masculinity and sexual harassment.
Image: via YouTube\ Gillette

Razor manufacturer Gillette has sparked mixed reactions with its latest advert that addresses the #MeToo movement and toxic masculinity. 

From sexual harassment to bullying, the advert features news footage and clips about the #MeToo movement, as well as the behavioural patterns of boys who are forced to conform to society's standard of masculinity. 

The advert also demonstrates sexual harassment and misogyny in the boardroom, in television shows and in music videos. 

"We can't hide from it. It's been going on far too long, we can't laugh it off," is one of the narrated lines in the commercial. This while a man tries to grope a woman and another man undermines a woman in a boardroom.

The advert not only addresses sexual harassment and the mistreatment of women, it also addresses the issue of toxic masculinity under the banner of "Boys will be boys," as two boys wrestle each other to the ground. 

Gillette tries to paint a positive image of men that hold each other accountable for perpetuating sexism and misogyny. 

The advert received much applause on social media as it trended on Tuesday, January 15. However, not everyone was impressed, with TV personality Piers Morgan describing it as a "pathetic assault on masculinity".

