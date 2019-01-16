Division over controversial Gillette #MeToo ad

From sexual harassment to bullying, the advert features news footage and clips about the #MeToo movement, as well as the behavioural patterns of boys who are forced to conform to society's standard of masculinity.



The advert also demonstrates sexual harassment and misogyny in the boardroom, in television shows and in music videos.



"We can't hide from it. It's been going on far too long, we can't laugh it off," is one of the narrated lines in the commercial. This while a man tries to grope a woman and another man undermines a woman in a boardroom.