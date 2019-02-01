Savings and passion help Khumalo become his own boss

Thamsanqa Khumalo has realised his dream of becoming a restaurateur 10 years after he started saving for it.

Khumalo, 32, from Benoni on the East Rand was working as a waiter when he first dreamt of running his own restaurant.

His dream came true last year when he opened Café Villa Nova in the Benoni CBD.

Khumalo, who grew up in Siyabuswa in Mpumalanga, told Sowetan his journey was not so rosy despite his name meaning "luck". He had to go look for work when he could not further his studies after matric. He found a job as a waiter.

"I was raised by my grandmother because my mom was out working to feed us. Things were hard and I remember we got supported by child welfare," Khumalo said.

"I feel like I missed out on my childhood because I had to start working at a very young age just to assist at home because we were very poor."

Khumalo said he did all sorts of odd jobs to save up for his dream.

"I knew straight after school that the only way I would make a decent income is if I become my own boss."

His first job as a waiter was at an Italian restaurant that further ignited his passion for food.