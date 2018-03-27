The 4 natural hairstyles from the SAFTAS that stole the show

This year's SAFTAs was a night of many wins but nothing stole the night more than the celebrity hair styles that screamed "natural and proud". From braided crowns to adorned Afro puffs and even a bit of colour, these are the noteworthy hairstyles from the red carpet.

Nomzamo Mbatha

Nomzamo's hair was a true crown with a mixture of cornrows and single braids wrapped around her voluminous Afro and decorated with Cowie shells. It was the perfect finishing touch to her jaw dropping David Tlale dress.