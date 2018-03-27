The 4 natural hairstyles from the SAFTAS that stole the show
This year's SAFTAs was a night of many wins but nothing stole the night more than the celebrity hair styles that screamed "natural and proud". From braided crowns to adorned Afro puffs and even a bit of colour, these are the noteworthy hairstyles from the red carpet.
Nomzamo Mbatha
Nomzamo's hair was a true crown with a mixture of cornrows and single braids wrapped around her voluminous Afro and decorated with Cowie shells. It was the perfect finishing touch to her jaw dropping David Tlale dress.
Thuso Mbedu
Quite the chameleon when it come to her hair, Thuso kept her hair simple, elegant but still youthful by styling her luscious Afro wig into a loosely swept up-do with a deep side parting.
Had to steal a second photo op in the second dress 😜 Can I just tell you on the side gore I was starstruck/ having a mini groupie moment when I met the photographer 🙈🤣🤣🤣🤣 #saftas12 #ourstoriesaregold #Isthunzi #bestactress Dress: @blackmarblesa Makeup: @___andilem Hair: @onaturalwigs Photographer: @aust_malema
Masechaba Ndlovu
Masechaba showed us that blondes definitely have more fun as she was radiant on the SAFTAs red carpet sporting her short, platinum blonde, dreaded soft locks, paired with a simple black number making her hair the ultimate hero.
Enhle Mbali Maphumulo
As pretty as a flower, Enhle was an ethereal wonder covered in blooms head to toe. The theme carried into her hair as she weaved pastel flowers into baby Afro making the ultimate flower crown.