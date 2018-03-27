S Mag

The 4 natural hairstyles from the SAFTAS that stole the show

By Nokubonga Thusi - 27 March 2018 - 10:38

This year's SAFTAs was a night of many wins but nothing stole the night more than the celebrity hair styles that screamed "natural and proud".  From braided crowns to adorned Afro puffs and even a bit of colour, these are the noteworthy hairstyles from the red carpet.

Nomzamo Mbatha

Nomzamo's hair was a true crown with a mixture of cornrows and single braids wrapped around her voluminous Afro and decorated with Cowie shells.  It was the perfect finishing touch to her jaw dropping David Tlale dress.

Thuso Mbedu

Quite the chameleon when it come to her hair, Thuso kept her hair simple, elegant but still youthful by styling her luscious Afro wig into a loosely swept up-do with a deep side parting. 

Masechaba Ndlovu

Masechaba showed us that blondes definitely have more fun as she was radiant on the SAFTAs red carpet sporting her short, platinum blonde, dreaded soft locks, paired with a simple black number making her hair the ultimate hero.

#SAFTAs12

A post shared by Masechaba Ndlovu 🇿🇦 (@masechabandlovu) on

Enhle Mbali Maphumulo

As pretty as a flower, Enhle was an ethereal wonder covered in blooms head to toe.  The theme carried into her hair as she weaved pastel flowers into baby Afro making the ultimate flower crown.

Mbali Maphumulo | #saftas12

A post shared by Refiloe KodacGus Masitenyane (@kodacgus) on

Trending

Latest Videos

'I’m definitely laying charges’: Journalist’s account after ‘assault’ by EFF’s ...
Life Esidimeni families react after awarded R1.2-million compensation
X